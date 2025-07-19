ALMOST 700 villagers have pushed back against proposals for 300 new homes in Wellesbourne.

Land promotion company Richborough is seeking outline planning permission to build on land east of Kineton Road.

But between 17th June and 15th July, 689 residents lodged objections via Stratford District Council’s planning portal (Planning ref 25/01145/OUT).

They warn the village’s primary and secondary schools, dental and GP practices are already struggling to meet demand, and can’t cope with another 300 homes.

Children from Wellesbourne are travelling to schools in Loxley, Moreton Morrell and Hampton Lucy, due to a lack of places locally.

The other major bugbear is traffic congestion –300 new homes could mean up to 600 more cars on the local roads – already gridlocked on market days.

Another concern is whether the existing wastewater systems will be able to deal with hundreds more properties, while others question the need to build on what is prime agricultural land.

A large-scale housing development like this is also seen by locals as a flood risk to the rest of the village.

The developer’s proposals include pumping stormwater into Newbold brook, which runs behind the primary school, but objectors dismiss this as ‘irresponsible’, pointing out that it’s previously caused flooding to nearby houses on Newbold Road.

Wellesbourne & Walton Flood Action group “objects strongly” and is “extremely concerned”, as the brook “is extremely prone to flooding” in major storm events.

Another worry centres on recent archaeological digs at the site, with locals saying this needs further investigation.

Those objecting include Wellesbourne Parish Council, Warwickshire Ramblers Association and the British Horse Society (BHS), who have road safety concerns for horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

Richborough, who specialise in finding land and securing planning consent to make it ‘oven ready’ for developers, has its head offices in Birmingham.

Its outline proposals suggest a third of the 300 homes would be affordable, and the development would include green areas such as a children’s playground.

It says the new homes would ‘likely’ have air source heat pumps, solar PV panels and EV charging points.

Proposals show two entrances to the 15.7-hectare site, both from Wellesbourne Road via two new T-junctions.

A pedestrian and cycle route around the edge of the estate would link to the existing right of way to the centre of Wellesbourne.

This is the second application from Richborough, for the same number of houses on the same site.

An application last year (24/03281/OUT) attracted more than 500 objections from residents.

It was refused at local level but is still being considered at national appeal stage.

Stu Barber, who lives close to the proposed site, said: “There's strong feeling around the problem of flooding of the brook, and that we don't have the facilities such as sewage treatment, schools, doctors - all these things are over-subscribed already.

“That's before you get into changing the nature of the village.”

David Cutts, a semi-retired consultant fire engineer who lives in Wellesbourne, said the fact 700 residents have lodged their objections with SDC is proof of how concerned villagers are.

He added: “We’re concerned about the amount of cars this would add to the road infrastructure – in fact, there is no road infrastructure, because they're all minor roads.

“Where is all that traffic going to go?

“It will be like having market day every day of the week.

“And when you think how many more families 300 homes will bring in - where are all those children going to go to school?”

Another villager, who asked not to be named, said: “The majority of people within the village don't support this proposal.

“There are inherent reasons that should prevent that site being developed.

“Other than the exhausted infrastructure, which can't cope with the existing number of residents of the village, there’s road safety.

“The Kineton Road is a busy road where there have been accidents in the past, with cars going off into the back gardens, so it has a history of road safety issues,

“Then there’s the risk of flooding to the centre of the village, because of the intention of the developer to feed surface water into the brook, which has already flooded the village on numerous occasions.

“We want to make sure everyone in the village is aware of this latest proposal and knows you can continue to object up until a decision has been made.

“There's plenty of time still, for people to object to it.”

The Herald has contacted Richborough for comment.