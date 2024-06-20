AN INQUEST into the sudden death of an 11-year-old schoolgirl concluded she died from natural causes after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Annabel Greenhalgh was in her first term in Year 7 at Alcester Grammar School when she was taken ill in October 2022.

The school contacted Annabel’s parents, Josie and Craig, from Heathcote, on 13th October, 2022, as she had a tummy ache – Annabel had described the pain as being eight out of 10.