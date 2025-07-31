Wake up to views of the Cornish coast with this stunning house in Porthcothan Bay, North Cornwall, as part of the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw that will raise at least £1,000,000 for food waste and hunger charity, FareShare.

One guaranteed winner will be handed the keys to a sprawling four-bedroom property overlooking the ocean that’s worth more than £3,000,000, as well as £250,000 in cash.

Set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the two-storey property comes with soft, neutral furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows and Miele appliances. Enter the Omaze Million Pound Draw here.

The living room and main bedroom, located on the upper floor, benefit from breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Porthcothan Bay.

The stylish kitchen comes with a walk-in pantry and a terrace that leads out into the garden, where there’s a hand-built firepit, an al-fresco dining area and a glass canopy.

The bifold doors in the dining room flood the space with light, while the study looks out over unspoilt headlands and changing tides.

Porthcothan Bay - between Newquay and Padstow - is a popular spot for dog walking, sunbathing and surfing, and it’s just 15 minutes from Newquay Airport.

