This summer, you can enjoy twice the fun at the UK’s top theme parks.

Get ready for not one, but two, unforgettable days out at Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Legoland Windsor or Thorpe Park – and enjoy great savings while you’re at it.

Enjoy two epic days out at the UK’s biggest theme parks this summer

These epic attractions are offering Twice the Fun tickets until Sunday, August 17. Simply select a ticket for your first park, and you’ll unlock free entry to a second awesome theme park of your choice.

You can also make the most of your visit with a special Second Day Free offer, which gives you two days’ entry to the same park for the price of one when you book an overnight stay at the resort.

You can bag these great money-saving deals at the attractions below…

Experience the thrill of Nemesis Reborn, hidden in the depths of Alton Towers’ Forbidden Valley

ALTON TOWERS: Face your fear on Nemesis Reborn, feel the magic in the UK’s only CBeebies Land, and get your heart racing on 2025’s thrilling new ride Toxicator - there’s no feeling like it! Book online here.

CHESSINGTON WORLD OF ADVENTURES: There’s fun for all the family at Chessington with thrilling rides, more than 1,000 animals in the zoo and SEA LIFE aquarium, and a line-up of brand-new summer shows. Book online here.

Twist and turn through the World of Jumanji on Mandrill Mayhem, Chessington’s first inverted rollercoaster. Picture: Chessington / Merlin

LEGOLAND WINDSOR: Let your imagination go wild with 12 themed lands, models made from millions of LEGO bricks and more than 55 rides where you can soar through treetops and escape fearsome dragons. Book online here.

THORPE PARK: One for the adrenaline junkies, Thorpe Park is home to Hyperia, the UK's tallest, fastest and most weightless rollercoaster. You can also brave the world's first horror movie-themed rollercoaster, SAW The Ride, and Colossus, the record-breaking 10-loop rollercoaster. Book online here.

Heart-pounding rollercoaster Hyperia broke records when it opened in May last year at Thorpe Park. Picture: Thorpe Park / Merlin

HOW TO BOOK YOUR TWICE THE FUN TICKETS

1. Book your first Twice the Fun tickets on the links above and download your tickets for easy entry.

2. We'll email your booking details and barcode. Keep the email safe, as you will need it to redeem your second visit.

3. You have until September 30 to redeem and enjoy your complimentary second theme park visit. To book your tickets, click the logo of the theme park you want to visit and follow the steps.

4. When prompted, enter the barcodes from your original confirmation email and complete your booking. Each ticket purchased has a unique barcode. If there are four guests in your booking, you will be required to input all 4 unique barcodes from your original booking.

Hurry, this exclusive summer offer ends August 17

Come face-to-face with ferocious dragons at Legoland. Picture: Legoland Windsor Resort / Merlin

Tickets are non-transferrable and both visits must be by the same guests. Entry may be refused if the lead booker's name does not match the name listed on the original booking.

Please keep the booking email from your first visit, it may be required to verify your details for your second visit.

Please refer to the individual websites for full T&Cs.

Entry to all attractions is subject to availability.

Pre-booking your tickets in advance is essential to guarantee entry.