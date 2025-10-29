With less than two months to the big day, the Christmas countdown is underway.

If you’re looking for fantastic days out to put a smile on everyone’s face, there’s no better place to head to than London. With its Christmas lights, atmospheric streets and unmissable attractions, the capital spells festive fun for the whole family.

Here are 10 sensational suggestions - all perfect for having fun in the build-up to Christmas…

Step into the heart of the racing excitement at the F1 DRIVE fan zone

1. F1 DRIVE GO-KARTING: You’re in the driving seat at London’s high-octane racing experience. Test your skills across the 500m track from behind the wheel of a bespoke F1-inspired kart with an in-screen digital display and immerse yourself in the action. You can also try out the off-track full-motion simulators, watch from the viewing platform and enjoy a mouth-watering menu of food and drink. Click here to book.

Dont’s miss the exhilarating Dead Drop: Drop Ride at London Dungeon

2. LONDON DUNGEON: Head along the dark streets of the capital and explore the city’s gruesome past in this heart-pounding interactive experience, just a short walk from London Bridge. Characters such as Jack the Ripper and Sweeney Todd lurk around every corner, so make sure you keep your wits about you as you take a terrifying trip back in time. Click here to book.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with breathtaking 360-degree views from the London Eye

3. LONDON EYE: At 135m, the London Eye is the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel and is one of the capital city’s most recognisable landmarks. Step into your transparent pod and take in spectacular views of Big Ben, St Paul's Cathedral, Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Click here to book.

Get closer to the stars this winter at Madame Tussauds

4. MADAME TUSSAUDS: With seven unique zones and more than 150 lifelike figures, Madame Tussauds on Marylebone Road is your chance to step into the world of showbiz. Have your moment on the red carpet next to Hollywood stars, meet members of the Royal Family and become a superhero with the new Marvel 4D film. Click here to book.

Experience Monopoly like never before at Monopoly Lifesized in the run-up to Christmas

5. MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: It’s Monopoly – but not as you know it. This immersive day out in the heart of the West End gives you and your family a chance to play the classic board game in a whole new way. Travel around a board full of iconic London locations, throw the dice, take on challenges and collect tokens, all with a new lifesized twist. Click here to book.

Grab some winter fun at the Paddington Bear Experience

6. PADDINGTON EXPERIENCE: Enjoy a family day out at the Paddington Bear Experience at County Hall on London’s South Bank. Join the Brown family at 32 Windsor Gardens and be transported to the Peruvian jungle before visiting the Marmalade Day Festival with puzzles, games and, of course, marmalade sandwiches. Click here to book.

Shrek's Adventure is a brilliantly bonkers, interactive and immersive walkthrough experience

7. SHREK’S ADVENTURE: This interactive walkthrough experience on the South Bank takes visitors Far, Far Away to the land of Shrek with all your favourite characters. Explore 10 fairytale-themed live shows, hop on the magical 4D flying bus and collect the special ingredients you need with the help of Princess Fiona and Donkey. Click here to book.

The Tottenham Skywalk - the ultimate urban adventure

8. TOTTENHAM SKYWALK: Meet at basecamp before clipping in and ascending the 100 steps that lead to the stadium’s exposed rooftop walkway. Step out onto the glass apex, almost 50m above the Spurs pitch and make your way to the viewing deck, where you’ll get panoramic views of the city and visit Tottenham’s famous Golden Cockerel up close. Click here to book.

Experience London's highest and best views at The Shard

9. VIEW FROM THE SHARD: At almost twice the height of any other viewing platform in the capital, the View From the Shard offers visitors unparalleled 360-degree views for up to 40 miles. All of London’s legendary landmarks can be spotted, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London and even Wembley Stadium. Click here to book.

Whether you love football, have a passion for music, or are just looking for an entertaining activity with the family or friends, the Wembley Stadium Tour is a stand out experience. Inviting you to walk in the footsteps of heroes and unlock over 100 years of history in one 90-minute tour.

10. WEMBLEY STADIUM TOUR: Enjoy an unforgettable family day out as you soak up the history of this iconic London stadium. Follow your knowledgeable guide as they take you behind the scenes, including Europe’s largest press conference room, the players’ dressing rooms and the tunnel. Click here to book.

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story