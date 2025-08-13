Get your hands on a passport to epic adventures at the UK’s biggest attractions with a Merlin Annual Pass.

Soar through the skies on thrilling rollercoasters, dive into underwater aquariums, get up close to lifelike celebrity figures and more, all included in your pass – and you can save even more if you join before Sunday, August 31. Click here to find out more.

Enjoy year-round thrills at the UK’s top attractions with a Merlin Annual Pass

If you sign up before the end of the month, you’ll save up to £59.99 off your annual pass, with zero membership sign-up fees on Gold and Platinum Memberships.

The Merlin Annual Pass, which starts from just £99, gives you up to 364 days of awesome experiences at Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, Legoland Windsor, the London Eye and more.

You can also enjoy discounts on short breaks, fast track passes, food and drink, on-ride photos, VIP upgrades and more.

Discover the biggest stars inside the world's greatest wax museum - Madame Tussauds

Want to know the attractions you can visit again and again with your pass?

Here’s just some of the top Merlin Annual Pass destinations…

ALTON TOWERS: Face your fear on Nemesis Reborn, feel the magic in the UK’s only CBeebies Land, and get your heart racing on 2025’s thrilling new ride Toxicator.

THE BLACKPOOL TOWER: One of Britain’s best-loved landmarks, the Blackpool Tower has been welcoming visitors since 1894 and is home to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

CADBURY WORLD: Enjoy a day choc-full of super sweet fun, with hands-on chocolate-making, family rides and 4D experiences.

Hop on the new Jumanji roller coaster at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Chessington / Merlin

CHESSINGTON WORLD OF ADVENTURES: There’s fun for all the family with thrilling rides, more than 1,000 animals and a line-up of brand-new summer shows.

LEGOLAND WINDSOR: Let your imagination go wild with 12 themed lands, millions of LEGO bricks and more than 55 rides including everything from pirates and dragons.

THE LONDON DUNGEON: Live characters will take you through this uniquely thrilling attraction, where you will learn about 12 scarily true stories from London’s gruesome history.

Take in stunning views of the city from the London Eye, one of the capital’s best-known tourist destinations

THE LONDON EYE: It’s one of the capital’s most spectacular landmarks, situated right on the South Bank, with panoramic views of Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and St Paul’s Cathedral.

MADAME TUSSAUDS: Meet the stars with more than 150 lifelike figures of the world’s biggest celebrities, from Hollywood A-listers to the Royal Family.

THORPE PARK: Thorpe Park is home to Hyperia, the UK's tallest, fastest and most weightless rollercoaster, as well as the world's first horror movie-themed rollercoaster, SAW The Ride, and Colossus, the record-breaking 10-loop rollercoaster.

Discover the amazing underwater world of SEALIFE

SEA LIFE LONDON: Marvel at 500 underwater species at SEA LIFE London Aquarium and explore the themed habitat zones, from the Polar Adventure to the Coral Kingdom.

SHREK’S ADVENTURE: This immersive walkthrough will take families to the land of Far, Far Away with ten hilarious fairytale-themed theatre shows based on the DreamWorks films.

WARWICK CASTLE: Immerse yourself in thousands of years of British history, from William the Conqueror to the Wars of the Roses.

Click here to find out more about Merlin Annual Pass attractions.

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.