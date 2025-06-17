Top hospitality operator searches for new tenant to run historic Stratford-upon-Avon dining pub with rooms

Oxfordshire-based, WH Brakspear & Sons, is currently searching for a new tenant to take over the lease of its historic, town centre property, The Townhouse at Stratford-upon-Avon.

The Townhouse, an historic 400-year-old Grade II listed building packed with character, features a beautifully refurbished bar, adjacent dining spaces and 12 individually designed bedrooms.

Located on Church Street, a quiet road in the old town opposite Shakespeare’s School and close to other historic locations and just a few minutes’ walk from the RSC, Stratford’s bustling High Street and the River Avon.

Popular with locals and hotel guests, this boutique bolthole’s 12 ensuite rooms are finished in bold, contemporary style using Cole & Son wallpapers and theatrical flourishes throughout.

The Townhouse has been run by an experienced husband and wife team for the past five years. The couple now wish to streamline their business interests and will continue to oversee their second property, The White Horse at Kings Sutton.

“Our vision for The Townhouse has always been to create a lovely community hub whilst also offering a wonderful place to relax, stay and dine if visiting from further afield,” says Brakspear’s Business Development director, Gerard Winder.

“Brakspear will be looking for a tenant with experience of the area and a strong background in food and beverage to take the business on a tenancy agreement basis”.

For more information about WH Brakspear & Sons visit www.brakspear.co.uk or visit www.stratfordtownhouse.co.uk for more information about The Townhouse.

The Townhouse is located at 16 Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, CV37 6HB. You can also contact The Townhouse by telephone on 01789 262222.