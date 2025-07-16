Ever wondered what it would be like to dance the night away to your favourite tunes while looking out at the spectacular London skyline?

The View from the Shard, one of the city’s most breathtaking venues, is welcoming Silent Disco London back for the ultimate music experience. Book tickets here.

The immersive party will bring you three DJs, three genres and a truly unbeatable atmosphere with its signature glowing LED headphones and a 360-degree view of London.

You can switch between musical styles at the tap of a button and take Instagrammable pictures with the sparkling city lights as your backdrop.

It’s all hosted by the world’s leading silent disco provider that has put on events in incredible venues all over the world, such as the Natural History Museum, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and W Hotel in Bali.

Book your tickets to this unforgettable night out here. Silent Disco London takes place on Saturday, July 26 and Saturday, August 30 from 10pm to 1am.

You can also capture sensational views from the iconic building during the daytime with tickets to the View from The Shard.

Travel to the 69th and 72nd floors, 800ft above the ground, and step out onto the viewing platforms to take in panoramic views of London.

The view spans 40 miles and includes landmarks like Tower Bridge, St Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London and the Houses of Parliament.

You can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, mocktails or champagne from the bar, or find out more about the UK’s largest city from The Shard’s London Experts, during your visit.

And, if you’re there on a Wednesday afternoon between 4pm to 6.30pm, you can even catch live music performances while you soak up the sights.

Book tickets to the Views from The Shard here.

You can capture views for 40 miles from The Shard’s breathtaking viewing platforms

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.