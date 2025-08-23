The sensational true story of the Mitford sisters is being brought to life on stage in a compelling new drama coming to the Belgrade Theatre Coventry.

The glamorous Mitford sisters, daughters of the 2nd Baron Redesdale, were celebrated yet scandalous figures in 1930's British aristocracy.

Mixing the glittering world of dukes and debutantes with dangerous political extremism and treacherous desires, these captivating women have been the subject of numerous biographies and the brand-new TV series Outrageous. Now for the first time, the fascinating lives of the Mitford sisters will be brought to life live on stage in stunning new drama, The Party Girls.

The Mitford sisters enjoy all of the trappings of a privileged yet slightly eccentric upbringing. But as fascism rises across Europe and dangerous desires are awakened, storm clouds begin to gather above their carefree stately home and the bonds of sisterhood are threatened like never before.

The Party Girls is a compelling and witty new play by award-winning playwright

Amy Rosenthal (daughter of dramatist Jack Rosenthal and actress Maureen Lipman).

The show features a stellar cast of stars from screen and stage, including: Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (BBC's Doctors), Kirsty Besterman (National Theatre’s Macbeth), Joe Coen (National Theatre's Leopoldstadt), Emma Noakes (RSC’s The Rover), Ell Potter (BBC's Doctor Who) and Flora Spencer-Longhurst (RSC's The Forsyte Saga).

The Party Girls comes to the Belgrade Theatre Coventry for one week only from Tuesday 9 September to Saturday 13 September with tickets from just £20. Find out more and book your tickets now at belgrade.co.uk.