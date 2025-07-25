Spend an unforgettable day in the city with The Shard’s new summer saver offer.

Take in spectacular views of London’s iconic skyline during the school holidays with the attraction’s latest off-peak ticket deal, available every week.

Experience spectacular views of London from The Shard with the new summer saver offer. Picture: iStock

Visitors can soar up to the building’s viewing gallery and sky deck on levels 68 and 72 on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 10am to 5pm, for just £17 until Tuesday, August 26. Book online here.

The View from the Shard takes visitors 800ft above the ground to capture panoramic views of London.

The view spans 40 miles and includes landmarks like Tower Bridge, St Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London and the Houses of Parliament.

The £17 off-peak tickets will take you to the building’s 68th and 72nd floors where you can get a 360-degree view of the city’s skyline

You can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, mocktails or champagne from the bar, or find out more about the UK’s largest city from The Shard’s London Experts during your visit.

Visitors can also take advantage of The Shard’s new pricing packages, with general entry starting from £22 and all-inclusive tickets, which include a glass of champagne and a voucher to spend in the gift shop, from £36. Book online here.

Enjoy an after-dark experience with Silent Disco London’s nighttime party this August

If you’re more of a night owl, you can be part of the ultimate music experience with Silent Disco London.

The immersive party will bring three DJs, three genres and a truly unbeatable atmosphere with its signature glowing LED headphones to The Shard on Saturday, August 30 from 10pm to 1am.

Book online here.

Silent Disco London returns to the View from the Shard at the end of August

You can switch between musical styles at the tap of a button and take Instagrammable pictures with the sparkling city lights as your backdrop.

It’s all hosted by the world’s leading silent disco provider that has put on events in incredible venues all over the world, such as the Natural History Museum, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and W Hotel in Bali.