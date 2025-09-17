Prepare for thrills, jumps, scares and laughs at some of the UK’s top theme parks.

This Halloween, you can enjoy spooktacular entertainment, hair-raising mazes and white-knuckle coasters at Chessington World of Adventures, Legoland Windsor, Thorpe Park and Alton Towers.

Enjoy an unforgettable Halloween with a trip to the UK’s most thrilling theme parks

Merlin’s popular theme parks are putting on special events for the season with plenty of treats (and a few playful tricks) for all ages.

Find out more about what’s on offer at the UK’s top attractions this autumn…

ALTON TOWERS: Creepy thrills are coming to Alton Towers for this year’s award-winning Scarefest. The event brings together the frantically funny and seriously spooky in a night of themed attractions, live shows and after-dark rides, including the all-new Toxicater and Wicker Man, the UK’s first new wooden coaster built in more than 20 years.

The park is open until 9pm and will feature unique scare attractions and, for younger guests, the Trick O’ Treat Town, where you can knock on the doors of townsfolk and collect sweet treats.

Ride heart-pounding roller coasters after the sun goes down at Alton Towers

CHESSINGTON WORLD OF ADVENTURES: Celebrate the spookiest time of year at Chessington’s Howl’o’ween nights. The unforgettable event includes themed entertainment with brand-new Halloween shows, the Enchanted Hollow Trick or Treat and theme park rides at dusk.

You can even extend your break with a short stay in one of the resort’s hotels and unlock exclusive hotel benefits such as early ride time, hotel entertainment, free breakfast and more.

Dress up as your favourite Halloween characters and follow the Enchanted Hollow Trick or Treat trail

Chessington has plenty of rides and attractions for all ages

LEGOLAND WINDSOR RESORT: Join the Brick of Treat party and dance the night away with Lego Monsters this Halloween. The entire resort will be transformed into the ultimate autumn event with spine-tingling surprises, live entertainment and more than 55 rides and attractions.

New for this year is Lord Vampyre’s House Party, a lively new show that will get everyone in the Halloween spirit, along with the ghoulish residents hanging around the resort’s trick-or-treat stops.

Meet Legoland’s mischievous monsters at this year’s Brick or Treat event

Make a night of it with a spooky short break at the Legoland Windsor Resort hotels

THORPE PARK: Are you brave enough to face Europe’s top theme park scare event? Thorpe Park’s Fright Nights features soul-sucking scare mazes, hellish horror shows, and devilishly daring scare zones, including a brand new fright for 2025.

You can also experience thrilling theme park rides in the dark, including Hyperia, the UK’s tallest and fastest roller coaster; Colossus, the world’s first 10-looping roller coaster; and SAW The Ride, the only ride in the world to be immersed in a horror movie franchise.

Soar through the skies on Thorpe Park’s record-breaking roller coasters

Thorpe Park’s Fright Nights has become a popular scare event with thrill-seekers all over the country

Thorpe Park Fright Nights run from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, November 2.

