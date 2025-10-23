Pack your bags, get the kids in the car and travel in style with Irish Ferries across the Channel.

Whether it’s a romantic weekend in Paris or a family trip to Disneyland, you can save 15% on your 2026 holiday with this early bird offer.

Set sail across the Channel with Irish Ferries’ early bird offer. Picture: iStock

Irish Ferries offers a range of sailing times from Dover to Calais and top facilities onboard, including restaurants, bars, children’s play areas, duty-free shopping and panoramic views of the sea from the deck.

There’s also an exclusive Club Class lounge for members and space for your four-legged friends on the Pet Deck.

There are some great family destinations, beach resorts and cities that could be perfect for your 2026 holiday. Picture: iStock

Tourist attractions, such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, and charming seaside destinations, like Le Touquet and Boulogne-sur-Mer, are just a short drive away.

You can even reach popular theme parks, including Disneyland Paris and Parc Astérix, in less than four hours from Calais by car.

Head further south and the glamorous resorts of Cannes, Monte Carlo and Saint Tropez all come into play.

Drive off the ferry and be at Disneyland Paris, Europe’s most-visited theme park, in less than four hours. Picture: iStock

Wherever you are holidaying, on the way home, don’t forget to spend a few hours in Calais and make the most of everything this historic port city has to offer.

Relax on the large stretch of sandy beach, take a ride on the giant mechanical dragon, or browse the shops at Cité Europe Shopping Center before heading home.

