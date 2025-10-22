You may have enjoyed playing the classic board game at home with the family at Christmas, but this is Monopoly as you’ve never experienced it before.

The Monopoly Lifesized attraction puts a whole new spin on the game, with all the elements you know and love like iconic London locations, dice, deedcards and tokens – but now everything is bigger and it comes with a host of exciting new twists.

Get your family and friends together for a game of Monopoly Lifesized

Home to this innovative game, Monopoly Lifesized in London’s Tottenham Court Road, has everything a Monopoly fan could want, from an onsite shop that stocks every Monopoly game and bit of merchandise you can think of to the UK’s only official Monopoly-themed bar and restaurant, as well as the chance to meet the real Mr Monopoly.

After teaming up and being paired against an opposition, you’ll be given your own real-life token that will guide you around the 4m x 4m board.

There are four boards to choose from – Classic, Classic Own It All, Luxury and City – each with its own unique themes and challenges.

To get your hands on hot properties, you’ll need to complete escape room-style challenges

Just like the traditional board game, you roll the dice to move. But, if you want to buy a property that you land on, instead of handing over the money to the banker, you have to complete an escape room-style challenge.

For example, to take up residence in Mayfair, you have to steal a piece of art or, to get your hands on Whitehall, you have to crack a code.

As you navigate your way around the board, your puzzle-solving and team-working skills will be tested to the full – just make sure that you don’t up in the lifesized jail cell!

Make your way around the board, buy properties and try to stay out of jail

Suitable for ages seven and above, Monopoly Lifesized is the perfect day out for family and friends.

Afterwards, you can visit the board game library and celebrate your win (or drown your sorrows) at the Top Hat Bar and Restaurant with its unique range of themed drinks, classic British pub dishes, veggie and vegan options, bottomless brunch and the Mr Monopoly Sunday roast.

