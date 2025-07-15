Step into the rebellious world of booze, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll with Stereophonic, the electrifying fly-on-the-wall play set inside the walls of a music studio.

Stereophonic is a new play that follows a rock band as they record their new album inside a music studio. Picture: Marc Brenner

Featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, the new West End play puts audiences in the heart of the recording studio as a band on the brink of superstardom set out to create their career-defining album.

While inside the studio, a cocktail of jealousy, tension, alcohol and creativity pushes the band to their limits and they must choose whether to break through or break up.

After its run in America, the show received 13 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in history, and Andrew R Butler, Eli Gelb and Chris Stack are reprising their Broadway roles on the London stage.

The show received a record-breaking 13 Tony Award nominations. Picture: Marc Brenner

Stereophonic is currently running until Saturday, October 11 at the Duke of York’s Theatre - that’s close to major London sites such as Leicester Square, Covent Garden and the National Gallery.

Performances take place from Monday to Saturday at 7pm and Thursday and Saturday matinees at 1pm. Tickets start from £20.

