Upgrade your home entertainment system or bag a new range cooker for Christmas dinner with the Marks Electrical sale.

The early Black Friday sale includes half-price discounts on bestselling appliances and TVs, with savings of up to 55% on selected products.

Click here to find out more.

Get great savings on your Christmas shopping with the Marks Electrical Black Friday sale

Whether you’re looking for a great gift, like the Ninja SLUSHi frozen drink maker or the viral chrome Smeg toaster, or fancy treating yourself to a new TV from big-name brands such as Samsung, LG and Hisense, you can get great deals on top electronics.

You can also get your hands on free next-day delivery with Bosch and snap up jumbo 75” screens from TCL for less than £500.

If you want to make life easier in the kitchen, you can also get complete peace of mind, thanks to a five-year warranty on selected Miele appliances.

To get great deals with the Marks Electrical Black Friday sale, click here.

Don’t forget to check out the website’s full range of laundry, cooking and kitchen appliances and entertainment products.