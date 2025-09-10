Many of us may be eager to book a last-minute autumn holiday deal or plan a week-long 2026 getaway, but recent research indicates that a significant number of people are hesitant to fork out for the additional cost of travel insurance.

Travelling without insurance can leave people not knowing how to get assistance, and potentially facing significant medical bills in the event of illness or injury while overseas.

The average cost of cancelling a holiday is more than £900 if something unforeseen happens in the lead-up

So, why is travel insurance essential, and how can you ensure you choose the best coverage for your needs?

What is travel insurance, and what does it typically cover? Travel insurance provides financial protection against unforeseen circumstances while you are abroad. It ensures that you have access to emergency medical treatment to avoid any unexpected costs, whether it’s travel insurance for medical conditions, for minor injuries, or serious emergencies. It also typically provides repatriation back to the UK by air ambulance if necessary, and emergency accommodation for a travel companion to stay with you while you are in hospital.

What types of travel insurance policies are available? The two main types of travel insurance are single-trip and annual multi-trip. A single-trip policy covers you for one holiday, ending when you come home, whereas, annual travel insurance covers you for a full year from the date the policy starts. If you travel more than twice a year, whether for long holidays or short weekend breaks, a yearly travel insurance policy could save you time and money.

Why is travel insurance important, even for short or domestic trips? Experiencing health issues on holiday that require medical treatment can be an extremely stressful time. However, the situation can only be made worse if you suddenly find out you’re not covered by your insurer, potentially leaving you with a bill for hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

How much medical coverage should a traveller ideally have? Travel insurance covers medical expenses and emergency treatment while you are away; insurers generally recommend having at least £2 million in medical coverage if you are travelling to Europe, and at least £5 million for other destinations worldwide.

When is the best time to buy travel insurance? Insurers recommend to buy as soon as you know the dates for your trip so that cancellation cover starts straight away.

