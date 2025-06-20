Save on unmissable West End shows with the Iliffe Tickets Big Summer Theatre Event
Get great deals on London’s 40 biggest plays and musicals with the Iliffe Tickets Big Summer Theatre Event.
We’ve got exclusive prices, with tickets starting from £15, on sizzling shows that would make the perfect day out during the summer holidays.
You can get your hands on tickets to new shows, such as the ‘80s musical Sing Street, which is on sale from just £15, and Good Night Oscar, starring Emmy winner Sean Hayes, is available from £25.
For something the whole family will love, there are weekend discounts on Matilda the Musical and you can bag money-saving midweek tickets to My Neighbour Totoro, the spectacular show that received no less than six Olivier Awards.
Don’t forget about all-time favourites like Back to the Future, from £35, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, from £25, not to mention the best seats in the house for Cabaret, starring Billy Porter, and the immersive production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream from just £15.
Our Big Summer Theatre Event is running until Monday, July 7, so you’ll have to be quick to make the most of these fantastic deals.
Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.