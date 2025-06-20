Home   News   Native   Article

Save on unmissable West End shows with the Iliffe Tickets Big Summer Theatre Event

By Sponsored feature
Published: 09:58, 20 June 2025

Get great deals on London’s 40 biggest plays and musicals with the Iliffe Tickets Big Summer Theatre Event.

We’ve got exclusive prices, with tickets starting from £15, on sizzling shows that would make the perfect day out during the summer holidays.

Get tickets to must-see London shows like Matilda the Musical with the Iliffe Tickets Summer Sale. Picture: Manuel Harlan
You can get your hands on tickets to new shows, such as the ‘80s musical Sing Street, which is on sale from just £15, and Good Night Oscar, starring Emmy winner Sean Hayes, is available from £25.

For something the whole family will love, there are weekend discounts on Matilda the Musical and you can bag money-saving midweek tickets to My Neighbour Totoro, the spectacular show that received no less than six Olivier Awards.

Whether it’s classic musicals or brand-new productions, there are lots of fantastic shows on sale, such as Back to the Future. Picture: Helen Murray
Willkommen to London's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club!
Don’t forget about all-time favourites like Back to the Future, from £35, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, from £25, not to mention the best seats in the house for Cabaret, starring Billy Porter, and the immersive production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream from just £15.

Our Big Summer Theatre Event is running until Monday, July 7, so you’ll have to be quick to make the most of these fantastic deals.

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.

