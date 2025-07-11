Stay, play and ride your favourite rollercoasters all over again with an extra day of fun at Alton Towers Resort.

You can enjoy a second day at the UK’s biggest theme park for free this summer, when you book a thrilling short break at the resort.

The package includes an overnight stay plus the chance to experience the rides a whole hour before anyone else.

You’ll also get entry to a second day at the park completely free, so you can feel the power of exhilarating rollercoasters like Nemesis Reborn and The Smiler, enjoy family attractions in CBeebies Land and brave the park’s newest ride, Toxicator.

Book now to enjoy a second day free at Alton Towers Resort

Face your fear on Nemesis Reborn, feel the magic in the UK’s only CBeebies Land, and get your heart racing on our thrilling new ride for 2025, Toxicator - there’s no feeling like it!

Your break also includes a delicious breakfast, access to the nine-hole golf course, evening entertainment for hotel guests and free car parking. You can also enjoy exclusive early ride times on Toxicator, Nemesis Reborn and Runaway Main Train.

All you need to do is book online here and take your trip before August 31.

