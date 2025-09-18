ON your marks… Stratford Food Festival takes place this weekend with its usual recipe of food stalls, cookery demonstrations, live music and more.

The two-day event is open from 10am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.

It will take over Henley Street, Bridge Street and Bell Court with more than 100 food and drink stalls in the mix.

Focus summer photos 2

The family kitchen will offer hands-on workshops, there will be kids’ cook-alongs, foodie crafts, eating challenges and walkabout entertainment - while at Lush, in High Street, there will be free face painting on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Events on the food stage kick off at 10am on both days with Cook4Kids, with big-name demonstrations starting at noon and running through both afternoons.

Anyone who’s planning to drive to Stratford to visit the festival is advised to use the free parking at the park & ride site off the A46 at Bishopton.



