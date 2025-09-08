If you’re like me and are a self-proclaimed Dancing Queen, then you’ve probably already heard of Mamma Mia! The Party and been longing to go for years, writes Alex Langridge.

But, if you’re anything like me, you’ve also probably been trying to justify the price and searching up hundreds of reviews to find out the answer to the big question: “Is it worth it?”

Well, look no further, as I was finally whisked away to Nikos’ family-run taverna in Skopelos (aka London’s O2), and can safely say: “Yes, it is.”

The storyline isn’t the same as the films, but is a completely new tale loosely following restaurant owner Nikos and his British wife Kate as they try to put on an ABBA show and entertain their diners (us).

Meanwhile, Nikos’ daughter, Konstantina and Kate’s nephew, Adam, try to navigate their newfound love despite efforts by the rest of the cast to separate them.

Still not convinced? Here are five reasons why you should put your doubts aside, and while you’re at it, book the best seats in the house:

1. It’s a fully immersive experience: The story is light-hearted, funny, and full of ABBA hits sung by an outstanding cast and performed all around the venue rather than on a traditional stage. The actors interact directly with the audience and encourage singing, dancing, and cheering.

Eagle-eyed visitors may even see some of the cast walking among them, before the show even begins.

2. You’re in the heart of the action: I’d recommend paying that little bit extra to secure seats on the ground floor, which throw you right into the middle of the action and offer the best views of the show.

You can even feel a breeze as the actors rush past you!

3. You get an authentic and tasty Greek meal: I couldn’t not mention the fantastic four-course meal, which is served in the intervals during the show and is cleverly integrated into the storyline, with Chef Debbie singing and dancing as she tries not to burn the kitchen down.

4. The attention to detail is on another level: Just this summer, I visited Skopelos (yes, I went for the Mamma Mia tour), so I can confidently say that Nikos’ is a replica of many of the traditional tavernas on the island. The team have clearly thought of every detail from the terraces, tables and chairs and string lights.

It is easy to forget you’re in the O2 and not actually on holiday in Greece!

5. The finale and after-show disco are worth staying for: Singing along and dancing during the show is encouraged, but it is the finale when the taverna truly starts to transform into a dance floor, which doesn’t stop after the cast has left. The giant disco ball comes down, the strobe lights come on, there is ABBA song after ABBA song, and everyone is out of their seat having a good time.

Hopefully, you are now convinced to dance, dine and have the time of your life at Nikos’. Enjoy…

BOOK TICKETS HERE

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this content