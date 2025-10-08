I’ll happily jump on record-breaking rollercoasters without a second thought, but when it comes to gore and ghost stories, I’m a bit of a wimp, writes Sam Lawrie.

Fright Nights are back at Thorpe Park this Halloween

This year, there are some new thrills in store. There’s Pergatory Town, where lost souls roam the streets after dark, and Creature Campus, where students face terrifying monsters.

These immersive scare zones transformed the theme park into a haunted labyrinth of ghouls, demons and supernatural beings.

Walking through the park, we saw old Hollywood vampires, bloody brides, demented scarecrows and cursed villagers who taunted and delighted guests in equal measure.

It was all interactive and the actors did approach us. If you find that sort of thing a bit too much, you can pick up a No Scare Lanyard from Guest Services.

We got on all of the park’s biggest rollercoasters with virtually no wait times

While I might not be a horror aficionado, I do love theatre, so I made sure to stop off at Lucifer’s Lair, where the Lord of Darkness and his minions put on hair-raising shows all night long.

The electrifying entertainment included live rock bands, Lilith and her bewitching dancers and jaw-dropping fire-eaters.

The immersive horror-themed events include live shows, scare mazes and white-knuckle rides

After I’d had my fill of frights, it was time to seek out my comfort zone: white-knuckle rollercoasters.

There’s something special about seeing these attractions in the dark. Hyperia, UK's tallest, fastest and most weightless rollercoaster, loomed over the crowds, eerily illuminated in blood-red lighting. I’ve ridden it once before and thought it was fantastic, but it was even more exhilarating at night.

We were also lucky enough to experience Nemesis Inferno, Stealth, The Swarm and Colossus, with very short queues, as you often find at these events.

I wasn’t brave enough to go inside the mazes, but there are four indoor houses you can visit if you dare, including Survival Games and DeadBeat.

Riding Hyperia in the dark was a truly thrilling experience

Thorpe Park Fright Nights take place on select dates until Sunday, November 2.

Scare mazes are not included in your entry ticket and need to be booked separately. You can also upgrade to include a VIP tour and merch bundle.

