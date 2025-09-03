Make it an awesome autumn with a trip to one of the UK’s most thrilling attractions, Alton Towers Resort.

You can snap up a second day free when you book a short break at the action-packed theme park, home to some of the country’s biggest and best rides. Book online here.

Experience even more thrills with a second day free at Alton Towers Resort

On select dates this autumn, Alton Towers Resort will be throwing its spine-tingling Scarefest event

You can save more than £72 per person on stays up until Sunday, November 2 with a second day free. You’ll get even more time to visit the park’s top attractions, including the UK’s only CBeebies Land and the dizzying Toxicator, new for 2025.

On select dates, you can also bag a free Fastrack Silver pass to skip the queues on white-knuckle rides such as The Smiler, the world's first 14-loop rollercoaster, and Oblivion, the world's first vertical drop rollercoaster.

If you’re feeling brave, you can even take on the park’s Halloween-themed Scarefest, full of jumps, laughs and memorable moments, on select dates.

Book your Alton Towers stay here.

New for 2025... experience Toxicator, the UK's first suspended top spin ride at Alton Towers

Step into a universe of joy and discover exciting adventures at CBeebies Land

It’s not all about the thrills at Alton Towers in the coming months.

You can also treat your toddler to a whole day at the park, where they can meet their favourite CBeebies characters and say hello to the SEA LIFE creatures, for less this autumn.

With the Parent and Toddler pass, you and your child can enjoy everything that Alton Towers has to offer for just £29.

Take the kids for an unforgettable day out with the Parent and Toddler pass

Visit on select off-peak dates and meet Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli before setting off on an exciting adventure.

Blast off on the Octonauts Rollercoaster Adventure with Captain Barnacles and zoom around the world on the Go Jetters Vroomster Ride. There’s also children’s shows, a sensory garden and a dinosaur dig.

Book online here.

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story