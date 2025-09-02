This October, the acclaimed English Touring Theatre comes to the Belgrade Theatre Coventry with two stunning productions.

Friday 10 October | Britten: The Rape of Lucretia

A group of bored soldiers decide to test the loyalty of the wives they have left behind at home, unleashing a cruel and reckless series of events that have shattering consequences.

Written in the aftermath of the Second World War this tragic but beautiful piece reflects a world struggling to remake itself after enormous suffering and destruction. It remains a brutally relevant and chilling exploration of the abuse of power, shot through with glimmers of hope for a better world, with a beautiful, sparse score for just thirteen players showing beauty and lyricism wrestling with the forces of darkness.

English Touring Opera General Director Robin Norton-Hale directs and Music Director Gerry Cornelius conducts, reuniting after their critically acclaimed production of Judith Weir’s Blond Ekbert in 2024.

Click here to book tickets for Britten: The Rape of Lucretia.

Saturday 11 October | Donizetti: The Elixir of Love

The beautiful and popular Adina is completely out of Nemorino’s league.

Shy and sincere but desperate to catch her eye, the arrival of the smooth-talking Doctor Dulcamara and his apparently miraculous concoctions provides the perfect opportunity to change his fate. But Nemorino soon discovers that matters of the heart are rarely so straightforward.

English Touring Opera presents Donizetti’s sparkling The Elixir of Love in a new production from Martin Constantine, Artistic Director of the pioneering Streetwise Opera. Packed with warmth, romance and effervescent music, The Elixir of Love is a classic romantic comedy in which what people think will make them happy, and what will actually make them happy are not always the same.

Click here to book tickets for Donizetti: The Elixor of Love

Both operas are performed in English with English subtitles.

With tickets from just £18, do not miss your chance to catch this acclaimed company when they visit the Belgrade Theatre Coventry this autumn. To find out more and book tickets, visit belgrade.co.uk.