Bag top-brand food, drink, beauty and cleaning products for as little as 1p with Discount Dragon.

The money-saving online retailer is even throwing in free shipping when you spend £40 or more. Claim offer here.

Stock up on top brands from as little as 1p with free shipping

If you spend £40 or more, you’ll also benefit from free shipping

Stock up your kitchen cupboards for winter with big brand names including Cadbury, Heinz, Kellogg’s, Walkers and Coca-Cola.

Start Christmas shopping with brilliant stocking fillers, including a Dairy Milk hamper, a mixed pack of Brewdog beers, and Toblerone bars for a fraction of the usual price.

You can even get your hands on must-have beauty brands, such as Molton Brown body lotion, Urban Decay concealer, Dr Botanicals make-up brushes and Baylis & Harding body wash.

Don’t forget to fill your basket with all the home cleaning essentials, with discounts on Fairy, Comfort, Lenor, Elbow Grease and Mr Muscle products.

It doesn’t matter if you bulk buy, because orders costing £40 or more will get the bonus of free shipping.

Start your Christmas shopping early and save on some of your favourite food, drink, cleaning and beauty brands

New 1p deals appear on the website every day

Click here to get free shipping from Discount Dragon.

With new 1p deals every day, you can get all of your favourite treats for pennies.

There’s also the Price Drop page, where prices have been slashed even further on some of the country’s best-loved brands.