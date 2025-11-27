Black Friday has arrived, just in time to stock up on your Christmas shopping and bag a few bargains.

However, to get the best deals, there are some handy tips that savvy shoppers should be aware of before adding those sale items to their online baskets.

Black Friday, which falls on Friday, November 28, will see thousands of retailers drop their prices as part of the limited-time sale

Stick to big retailers to make sure you’re getting good quality products and don’t get stuck with rubbish returns policies or slow deliveries.

If you’ve never heard of the brand, that should raise some suspicions and it’s worth taking the extra time to look at reviews and ensure you’re getting the best product from a reputable website and are not falling prey to online scammers.

Another tip is to know what you want, as it’s easy to get sucked in by flashing banner ads and sale labels, but if you already have your products in mind, you’re more likely to stick to your guns.

Finally, you can check the pricing history of a product on Amazon, or by using browser extensions or websites like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel, before you buy to confirm that the discount is genuine and that you will actually be making a saving.

Now you’re all clued up, it’s time to get your hands on some of the best Black Friday deals on the market, from money off your supermarket shop to a day out at London’s top attractions for less than £10. Here’s our pick of the bunch…

Merlin is slashing prices across the country with free theme park days, money off overnight breaks and £10 entry to London attractions

Alton Towers: Don’t miss out on the ultimate Black Friday deal for thrill-seekers with free hotel stays and waterpark tickets for kids. More here

Brittany Ferries: Book early and save up to 20% on sailings to France, Spain and Guernsey up until November 2026. More here

Calendar Club: Get some great Christmas gifts with this buy one, get one half-price offer from Calendar Club, plus free UK delivery. More here

Dreams: Sleep easy with up to £600 off beds and 50% off bedframes. If you order soon, you’ll also get free delivery before Christmas. More here

easyJet: Save up to £200 on your next holiday, including city breaks, beach holidays and family getaways. More here

English Heritage: Visit historic attractions, from Dover Castle to Stonehenge, for less with 25% off gift and annual memberships. More here

Europarcs: Book a Secret Parcs trip from as little as £99 for two people and let Europarcs pick the perfect destination for you. Plus, save an extra 15% with the voucher code BLACKWEEK25. More here

Irish Ferries: Save 15% on sailings from Dover to Calais, or take your car across the Channel for just £129 when you use the code DUTYFREE. More here

If you’re thinking of booking a holiday next year, there are great Black Friday discounts from major airlines and UK resorts

Jet2: Save 20% on all Jet2 flights right up until next summer, with popular destinations like Menorca, Malta, Paris and Prague on offer. More here

lastminute.com: Get up to £250 off your next holiday, including summer escapes and short city breaks, and secure your trip for as little as £90 per booking. More here

Legoland: Book a short break at Legoland Windsor and get a second day in the theme park absolutely free. Plus, enjoy early entry and a free gift card if you stay in a resort hotel. More here

Marks Electrical: Save up to 55% on selected products from brands such as Samsung, LG and Hisense. Plus, get an extra 10% off on orders over £300 with code EXTRA10. More here

Merlin: Five top London attractions - including Madame Tussauds and the London Eye - for one incredible Black Friday price with huge savings, flexible visits, and more than 70% off. Hurry, offer ends on Monday, December 1. More here

Stock up on stocking fillers with money off for Morrisons More members

Morrisons: There’s 50% off selected products for Morrisons More cardholders, with toys, electricals, gift sets and kitchen appliances all up for grabs. More here

Parkdean Holidays: Enjoy half-price holidays at all 65 award-winning parks across the country with up to 50% off 2026 breaks. Plus, there’s up to 25% off lodge holidays. More here

Park Holidays UK: Save up to 15% on 2026 breaks, even in the school holidays, with prices starting at just £129. Plus, you’ll get a free cancellation plan and one free booking amendment. More here

Radisson Hotels: Save up to 35% on hotels all over the world, including trips up until December 2026. Radisson Rewards members get even better discounts and 3,000 bonus points per stay. More here

Thorpe Park: Book an overnight stay at Thorpe Park’s Shark Cabins and get a free Big 6 Coasters Fastrack to jump the queues on white-knuckle rides. More here

The View from the Shard: Take in spectacular views of the city with 20% off tickets, but you’ll have to be quick as it’s a limited-time offer. More here

Waterstones: Save up to 50% on bestselling books, including titles by Richard Osman, Mary Berry and Jacqueline Wilson. More here

Wentworth Jigsaws: Bag two great deals with Wentworth Jigsaws – first save 25% on selected jigsaw puzzles, then save 10% on everything else on the website. More here

