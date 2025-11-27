Black Friday 2025: Top discounts and deals, plus online shopping tips to know before you buy
Black Friday has arrived, just in time to stock up on your Christmas shopping and bag a few bargains.
However, to get the best deals, there are some handy tips that savvy shoppers should be aware of before adding those sale items to their online baskets.
Stick to big retailers to make sure you’re getting good quality products and don’t get stuck with rubbish returns policies or slow deliveries.
If you’ve never heard of the brand, that should raise some suspicions and it’s worth taking the extra time to look at reviews and ensure you’re getting the best product from a reputable website and are not falling prey to online scammers.
Another tip is to know what you want, as it’s easy to get sucked in by flashing banner ads and sale labels, but if you already have your products in mind, you’re more likely to stick to your guns.
Finally, you can check the pricing history of a product on Amazon, or by using browser extensions or websites like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel, before you buy to confirm that the discount is genuine and that you will actually be making a saving.
Now you’re all clued up, it’s time to get your hands on some of the best Black Friday deals on the market, from money off your supermarket shop to a day out at London’s top attractions for less than £10. Here’s our pick of the bunch…
Alton Towers: Don’t miss out on the ultimate Black Friday deal for thrill-seekers with free hotel stays and waterpark tickets for kids. More here
Brittany Ferries: Book early and save up to 20% on sailings to France, Spain and Guernsey up until November 2026. More here
Calendar Club: Get some great Christmas gifts with this buy one, get one half-price offer from Calendar Club, plus free UK delivery. More here
Dreams: Sleep easy with up to £600 off beds and 50% off bedframes. If you order soon, you’ll also get free delivery before Christmas. More here
easyJet: Save up to £200 on your next holiday, including city breaks, beach holidays and family getaways. More here
English Heritage: Visit historic attractions, from Dover Castle to Stonehenge, for less with 25% off gift and annual memberships. More here
Europarcs: Book a Secret Parcs trip from as little as £99 for two people and let Europarcs pick the perfect destination for you. Plus, save an extra 15% with the voucher code BLACKWEEK25. More here
Irish Ferries: Save 15% on sailings from Dover to Calais, or take your car across the Channel for just £129 when you use the code DUTYFREE. More here
Jet2: Save 20% on all Jet2 flights right up until next summer, with popular destinations like Menorca, Malta, Paris and Prague on offer. More here
lastminute.com: Get up to £250 off your next holiday, including summer escapes and short city breaks, and secure your trip for as little as £90 per booking. More here
Legoland: Book a short break at Legoland Windsor and get a second day in the theme park absolutely free. Plus, enjoy early entry and a free gift card if you stay in a resort hotel. More here
Marks Electrical: Save up to 55% on selected products from brands such as Samsung, LG and Hisense. Plus, get an extra 10% off on orders over £300 with code EXTRA10. More here
Merlin: Five top London attractions - including Madame Tussauds and the London Eye - for one incredible Black Friday price with huge savings, flexible visits, and more than 70% off. Hurry, offer ends on Monday, December 1. More here
Morrisons: There’s 50% off selected products for Morrisons More cardholders, with toys, electricals, gift sets and kitchen appliances all up for grabs. More here
Parkdean Holidays: Enjoy half-price holidays at all 65 award-winning parks across the country with up to 50% off 2026 breaks. Plus, there’s up to 25% off lodge holidays. More here
Park Holidays UK: Save up to 15% on 2026 breaks, even in the school holidays, with prices starting at just £129. Plus, you’ll get a free cancellation plan and one free booking amendment. More here
Radisson Hotels: Save up to 35% on hotels all over the world, including trips up until December 2026. Radisson Rewards members get even better discounts and 3,000 bonus points per stay. More here
Thorpe Park: Book an overnight stay at Thorpe Park’s Shark Cabins and get a free Big 6 Coasters Fastrack to jump the queues on white-knuckle rides. More here
The View from the Shard: Take in spectacular views of the city with 20% off tickets, but you’ll have to be quick as it’s a limited-time offer. More here
Waterstones: Save up to 50% on bestselling books, including titles by Richard Osman, Mary Berry and Jacqueline Wilson. More here
Wentworth Jigsaws: Bag two great deals with Wentworth Jigsaws – first save 25% on selected jigsaw puzzles, then save 10% on everything else on the website. More here
Iliffe Media may earn a small commission on any items purchased through this article