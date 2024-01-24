Nationwide police check produced just one potential issue in Warwickshire

A NATIONWIDE check on whether anyone working for the police had previously unidentified bad behaviour produced a reassuring outcome for the Warwickshire force and the residents it serves.

The results were published on Tuesday and only one incident was identified out of the 1,987 checks in the county – made up of 1,096 officers, 777 staff and 114 volunteers.

The sole case of potential misconduct was by an officer but an investigation has now been completed into it and no further action is required.

The so-called integrity screening project came in the wake of several high-profile cases where public confidence was undermined by officers continuing to serve despite evidence they had broken the rules in the past

Across the country some 307,000 officers, staff and volunteers were checked against the Police National Database, producing 461 cases that were referred onwards, with 97 of those needing no further action.

Warwickshire Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “The results from this process show that the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers are professional, dedicated individuals who act with integrity and work hard to protect people from harm in Warwickshire.

“When each of our officers, staff and volunteers joined us, they accepted a level of responsibility and trust that comes with working for a public service.

“Due to their roles and responsibilities, they each go through a number of checks before joining us, and these continue throughout their careers.

“It is critical that we are inclusive as an organisation, treating everyone with dignity and respect.”

And she highlighted the role of members of the workforce in identifying issues: “We will continue to actively seek to eradicate inappropriate behaviours from our force, encouraging all members of the force to challenge and report any behaviours that make them feel uncomfortable, embarrassed, intimidated, degraded or humiliated.

“We are committed to investigating any incidents where individuals have not maintained our standards, and we are committed to dealing with them robustly when we need to.”