INJURING a knee isn’t something you might associate with an amateur radio direction finding competition, but then again, you may not have realised just how competitive the events can be.

Sustaining this particular injury whilst in Germany in 2007 is why Stratford-based radio hobbyist Geoffrey Foster has taken a break from travelling overseas for competitions, but it’s fair to say the 76-year-old hasn’t let it slow him down.

His passion for radio was born out of a fascination with everything electrical as a 12-year-old, shortly after his family moved to Stratford from London. It was after the move that Geoffrey also came across a local radio club and the rest is, as they say, history.

Geoffrey’s interest in radio influenced his career, spending his working life repairing televisions and radios, first for a company and then setting up his own business.

Radio direction finding is a sport in which the participant, using a portable detector, has to locate against the clock a number of small, low power transmitters in a wood or open terrain such as a country park or heathland.

“I’ve had lots of cuts and bruises from running through brambles and nettles, things like that,” Geoffrey said, with bumps and scrapes being an unexpected feature of the amateur radio events world.

“A fortnight ago, because it was raining, I was wearing thin nylon orienteering trousers, and I got a lot of scratches on my thighs. There were gaiters in my shins to protect my them, but there aren’t any for your thighs.

“If I think we’re going through a lot of thick undergrowth, I would normally wear some much thicker clothes, but a desire to win means that you get these cuts. The knee injury I sustained is the worst I’ve had, everything else has been cuts and scratches.”

This is the reality for Geoffrey and many others on the amateur radio scene who take part in radio direction finding events.

Not only is Geoffrey passionate about the competitions he has enjoyed since he was 15 – he’s also pretty good at them. He has won the Radio Society of Great Britain’s 160- Metre Radio Direction Finding National Final three years in succession, the only person to do so in the history of the competition which dates back to the 1950s.

“The last three years have been an extraordinary run of success and it’s been incredible,” he said. “We had three stations to find in heavy undergrowth. They can sometimes be made difficult to find by situating them under a power line which will distort the signal or a wire fence chain-link fence for example which may run across several acres which will also distort the signal.

“You may have to decide which side of the canal the station is on because it’s a long way to come back if you choose the wrong side.

Competitions take place around the country, depending on who organises it. Next year, Geoffrey will be organising and he plans to host it around Worcestershire.

Outlining how the competitive events work, Geoffrey said: “In some events, you will have competitors starting at five-minute intervals. They will go in different directions from the start to find their first station. This will then be logged using a device issued by the organisers, and then they’ll move onto the next one.

“The navigation will take them into the area of the hidden station, and they will then have to use their direction finding receiver to find the station. One competition I did in Germany a few years ago, I had to find about a dozen hidden stations in two hours, but this time and number varies event to event.

“They are very good for your physical fitness, and in order to win you need to be able to find the stations but do so faster than your opponents.”

The world of amateur radio has changed a great deal since Geoffrey started off in the 1960s, with the size and weight of devices being perhaps one of the biggest changes.

“Back in the 60s, you could take a couple of magazines and read them and be up to date with all the latest technology. Nowadays, you could spend all month reading on the internet and you still wouldn’t be up to date with the latest things that are happening.

“Travel is much easier today, we can go much greater distances. I’ve taken part in competitions in what was Czechoslovakia as well as Sweden, France, Germany amongst others.

“Another big difference to when I started was that almost everyone built their own equipment. This could be very time-consuming. People had more time and they were able to do it.

“Nowadays, most equipment is bought, apart from this sort of radio direction finding equipment, where there isn't a big enough market. People who come along with an interest, we lend them equipment, help them with building their own.”

Bringing younger people into the world of amateur radio is something Geoffrey is keen on, with Stratford and District Amateur Radio Society’s youngest member being in their 40s.

“The government is always complaining about the lack of technical people but you only get technical people if you interest them at an early age. I think there is room to get young people interested in the hobby, but you need more demonstrations.”

The Stratford society meets at Venture House on Birmingham Road. To get involved, visit www.stratfordradiosociety. org.uk.

