Alcester Town Council has been named as Council of the Year in the Star Council Awards.

It was recognised for going above and beyond the traditional role of a parish council in its efforts to promote health and wellbeing in an online ceremony on Thursday, 13th October.

Recent projects include a cooking club which helps different groups of people to cook and eat together, a computer club for those who need help with technology and exercise classes for over-60s.

Vanessa Lowe, Alcester Town Council clerk, right, pictured this week celebrating the Star Council Award with town mayor Cllr Kathryn Cargill, left, and Wendy Sherwood, Alcester Town Council health and well-being co-ordinator. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60082406)

Alcester mayor Cllr Kathryn Cargill said: “What a result for Alcester. We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award. Our councillors and our wonderful staff work incredibly hard to keep our town running smoothly while developing new initiatives to benefit our residents.

“Our health and wellbeing programme has been nationally recognised and underpins everything that we are about. Particular thanks must go to all the volunteers in Alcester who give so much of their time to support our projects.”

A citation from the National Association of Local Councils, which runs the awards, stated: “Alcester Town Council is unusual in that it employs a health and wellbeing co-ordinator whose job is to partner with local organisations to create new services, activities, events, and projects that meet the needs of the community.”

Town clerk Vanessa Lowe said: “There are 10,000 parish and town councils in England and to be chosen as Council of the Year is a huge honour.

“Special thanks must go to our health and wellbeing co-ordinator, Wendy Sherwood, who is amazing at her job and without whom we would not be able to run these projects.”

The finalists were decided by leading experts within the local government sector.