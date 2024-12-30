Narnia-themed ball raises £20,000 for Stratford hospice

THE Shakespeare Hospice rounded off its 25th anniversary celebrations in magical style, hosting a Narnia-themed ball that transported guests to a winter wonderland.

The evening, at Stratford Manor Hotel, raised £20,000 which will directly support the services provided by the hospice to patients and their families.

Around 180 people, including long-time supporters, local businesses and community leaders, entered the ball through a fur-coat laden “wardrobe” which led into Narnia, featuring lampposts and a singing Mr Tumnus. The evening also featured a three-course meal, live music, auctions, and heartfelt stories of the hospice’s impact over the past 25 years.

Tracey Sheridan, CEO of the Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support we received at our 25th Anniversary Ball. The funds raised will make a profound difference in enabling us to continue providing compassionate care and support to those in need. It was truly heart-warming to see our community come together to celebrate this milestone and to champion the work of the hospice. Here’s to the next 25 years of making a difference together.”

For more information about the hospice or to make a donation, visit www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk.