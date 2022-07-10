Inland Revenue experts are investigating the tax affairs of new chancellor and Tory leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi, according to an investigation by The Independent.

According to a report in the newspaper, the National Crime Agency launched an inquiry into Mr Zahawi’s finances in 2020.

Apparently HMRC the took over the probe, HMRC falls under the control of the Treasury – the department that Mr Zahawi now runs. A senior Whitehall source told the Independent that the tax investigation is currently “unresolved”.

Boris Johnson was aware of the investigations when he appointed Mr Zahawi as chancellor.

After publication of the latest revelations, a spokesperson for Mr Zahawi said: “All Mr Zahawi’s financial interests have been properly and transparently declared. Mr Zahawi is not aware of any formal investigation by HMRC. His taxes are fully paid and up to date. He will provide full information to any queries that HMRC have about his tax affairs.”

Mr Zahawi, 55, made his money in oil and polling company YouGov. He is worth more than £100million.

