AS we enter another year, I thought it would be right, in conjunction, in my new year’s message for the Herald, to focus on the highs and lows of 2021 as well as what we can expect from the year ahead.

I have received a number of emails from constituents telling me that, with the emergence of Omicron, they feel that we have gone back to square one. I would like to assure anyone who holds this view, or anyone who believes that 2022 being pronounced ‘2020 too’ is a bad omen, that this could not be further from the truth. A year to the day at the time of writing 691 people in the UK died with Covid-19. Thanks to the life-saving vaccine, the surge of Omicron cases has not seen us return to anywhere near these levels. This time last year, a minority of people had received their first jab, now we are administering hundreds of thousands of doses a day as part of the booster programme.

The vaccines also were, and still are, the way out of this pandemic. The way to live with the virus and I urge anyone reading this who has not had their booster, to step up and get their jab and make sure 2022 is better than 2021.

Thanks to the phenomenal work of our National Health Service and the key workers who support it, the success of vaccines in preventing deaths and hospitalisations meant we have also been able to focus on other important priorities.

Earlier in the year, we were able to host COP26 where we saw the number of countries commit to net-zero increase from approximately 30 per cent of the planet’s surface area to 90 per cent. This is in addition to agreements secured meaning, next year, every participant country will review and aim to strengthen their climate commitments for the end of the decade.

We have also been able to deliver on our 2019 manifesto pledges through greater investment made available in this year’s spending review. This includes a £43.9 billion funding uplift for the Department for Health and Social Care, 10,000 more nurses and 5,500 more doctors compared to last year. We are also investing an additional £4.7 billion into education, which translates as a cash increase of £1,500 per pupil by 2024-25.

Moving into 2022, as Covid-19 transitions towards becoming endemic in the UK, we can focus further on these priorities.

But before we get to that point, we all have to do our bit. Over 26 million people in the UK have received their third jab, which offers around 70 per cent protection from symptomatic infection. If you are not one of these 50 per cent of adults, get your booster jab at the earliest possible opportunity.

Not only will your booster offer vital protection to yourself and your loved ones from Omicron, it will play a massive part in reducing hospitalisations across the country, protecting the NHS and other essential services from unnecessary strain.

We have come so far in 2021, let us not throw away this amazing progress against the virus at the last hurdle. 2022 is in your hands.

You know what to do.