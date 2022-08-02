Home   News   Article

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi sets out his reasons for supporting Liz Truss

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:36, 02 August 2022
 | Updated: 14:38, 02 August 2022

This article first appeared in the Telegraph, but we thought Stratford Herald readers would also like to know our MP's reasons for backing Liz Truss.

Alongside their copy of the Daily Telegraph, this week many Britons will receive their Conservative Party leadership ballot papers. I have a message for this particularly discerning group of people, those who are both proud members of the Conservative Party and readers of this paper. That is a plea to vote for my friend Liz Truss to be our next prime minister.

