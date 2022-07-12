Nadhim Zahawi makes it onto the ballot for Tory leader vote

NADHIM Zahawi has made it through to the ballot stage of Conservative Party leadership contest.

The Stratford MP and chancellor is among eight MPs who secured the 20 nominations needed from their colleagues in Parliament in order to proceed.

Nadhim Zahawi during a visit to Ilmington Photo: Mark Williamson. (57939838)

The eight contenders will be on the ballot paper when Conservative MPs vote tomorrow (Wednesday) to elect a successor to Boris Johnson.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, said the eight were: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi.

Former health secretary Sajid Javid withdrew from the contest as did transport secretary Grant Shapps, who is supporting Mr Sunak.

Backbencher Rehman Chishti also dropped out of the running.

Tomorrow the Conservative MPs will start holding a series of votes to elect a new leader. In the first round, any candidate receiving fewer than 30 votes will be eliminated. If all the candidates reach that number, the one with the fewest votes is eliminated

The rounds of voting will continue until two candidates remain. Voting is then thrown open to the wider Conservative Party to find a winner.