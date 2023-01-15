News has emerged that Nadhim Zahawi is to pay back million of pounds in tax.

As reported by the Herald previously, HMRC began investigating the Stratford MP’s tax affairs in July.

Stratford MP and Chairman of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61115373)

At the time a spokesperson for Mr Zahawi, who is worth more than £100million, said: “All Mr Zahawi’s financial interests have been properly and transparently declared. His taxes are fully paid and up to date.”

However he has apparently now agreed to pay several millions in tax to authorities according to reports in the national press today (Sunday).

The agreement comes after it was alleged that the Tory party chairman avoided tax by using an offshore company to hold shares in YouGov – the polling company he founded.

Balshore Investments, a Gibraltar-based trust owned by the Zahawi family, held a £20million stake in YouGov which it sold in 2018.

Mr Zahawi said he wasn’t a beneficiary of the trust but records showed that money he owed to YouGov was in fact paid by dividends from Balshore.

It is estimated that capital gains tax of around £3.7million is due.