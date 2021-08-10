DELETED texts between Nadhim Zahawi and former prime minister David Cameron about the troubled Greensill business are at the centre of a new row over government transparency.

The Stratford MP has declined to explain why he reportedly deleted texts to Mr Cameron about Greensill Capital.

Mr Cameron found himself in hot water over his intensive lobbying on behalf of the now collapsed financial firm. A committee of MPs said he showed a “significant lack of judgement”.

It emerged that Mr Zahawi and Mr Cameron exchanged texts about Greensill, but the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy could not release them after a freedom of information request as they had been deleted by Mr Zahawi.

Nadhim Zahawi (43584391)

The Herald asked Mr Zahawi to explain the contents of the texts and why they had been deleted but he declined to comment.

Instead, a spokesperson at the business department said: “This FOI request was handled in accordance with the FOI Act and an internal review conducted by a senior official confirmed this.

“We are committed to acting in accordance with the FOI Act at all times.”

The department added that the review was carried out by an impartial civil servant after a clear, transparent process and that anyone was free to challenge the decision via the information commissioner’s office.

There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Mr Zahawi in his texts to Mr Cameron, but the situation has led to claims that the government is failing to stick to freedom of information rules.

It also potentially plays into the hands of those who argue about a lack of transparency within government.

Dominic Skinner, Stratford LibDem candidate at the last general election, said: “I think people are right to be concerned about a lack of transparency from this government. There are questions that need to be answered.”