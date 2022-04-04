Nadhim Zahawi column - Freedom, openness and tolerance will prevail

IN my last column, I wrote that invading Ukraine would come at a great cost to Russia and that no such action would go unpunished. In the face of the worst fighting we have seen in Europe since the 1940s, the government has taken decisive action.

We have frozen the assets of all Russian banks with immediate effect, sanctioned more than 100 companies and oligarchs with ties to Putin’s regime, including the vast majority of the Russian defence sector and Putin himself, and strengthened our trade controls with Russia. These measures, along with those taken by our allies, make Russia the most sanctioned country in the world. They also send a clear signal that we will not let war pay.