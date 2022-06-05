STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi continued to back Boris Johnson this week as pressure increased on the prime minister to resign.

Speculation that there would be a no-confidence vote on Mr Johnson’s leadership continued to mount as an increasing number of MPs called for his resignation, including Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright.

It has led to talk about who would be the frontrunners to take over from Mr Johnson, with Mr Zahawi tipped to be among the Conservative Party’s favourites.

Nadhim Zahawi

Mr Zahawi has always stood in staunch defence of Mr Johnson, and his office confirmed to the Herald on Wednesday (1st June) that he continues to offer the embattled prime minister his full unwavering support.

And speaking on Monday during an interview on podcast Jimmy’s Jobs, a business chat show hosted by former Downing Street adviser Jimmy McLoughlin, Mr Zahawi said: “I want Boris to win another term. I want us to have another five years and get to 2030.”

However, he added: “I think every member of parliament must feel that they can at some stage put themselves forward to lead their party, their country — it’s a privilege.”

Acknowledging that all was not entirely rosy in government, he continued: “The debate about, and investigation into, alleged parties in Downing Street has gone on for many months now, and the corrosive effect of that debate and the prime minister’s response to it must also be considered.

“But the thing I really want is to be able to do this job [education minister] and complete this journey. If I can deliver the same life chances I had to every kid in the country, even those whose parents don’t have the wherewithal or have no parents, then I will have done something truly great, as big as what I did on vaccines.”

Asked to think of himself standing on the steps of Number 10, Mr Zahawi responded: “I pinch myself thinking that I am secretary of state for Her Majesty’s government – and the member of parliament for Shakespeare country in the heart of England. I passionately believe that this is the greatest country on earth.”

Education Secretary and Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi chatted with Jubilee-ready student Naomi Chatterton during his visit to Stratford Primary School recently. Photo: Mark Williamson S52/5/22/3088

In a poll on the Conservative Home website for party members, Mr Zahawi is listed as the second favourite cabinet minister – he has a satisfaction rating of +66.2 compared with Ben Wallace, secretary of state for defence, who scored highest with +85. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson is the least popular with a score of -15.

Bookmakers were less sure of Mr Zahawi’s chances to lead the Conservatives, however, with Bet365 giving him odds of 18/1, with chancellor Rishi Sunak, foreign secretary Liz Truss and Tonbridge MP Tom Tugendhat all favoured above him.

Mr Johnson’s position and Mr Zahawi’s place in government was also being talked about behind the doors of many Tory members in Stratford.

While most remained circumspect, Stratford District Council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson told the Herald: “The longer the issue rumbles on then I think the more likely that it is that there will be a need for change. It is not going to go away.

“There are an awful lot of conversations going on between Conservative Party members. It way very interesting to see the comments made by Jeremy Wright over the last couple of days.”

Although he would not be drawn on what it would mean for Stratford if Mr Zahawi were made prime minister, Cllr Jefferson said: “I think Nadhim is a very effective cabinet minister. There is no doubt that having a cabinet minister as a local MP is an asset, and who knows what the future may bring.”

Mr Wright added his considerable weight to his fellow Conservative politicians calling for the resignation of Mr Johnson.

The prime minister was facing a growing revolt as the week progressed with 28 Conservative MPs having called for his resignation in the wake of the Sue Gray report into partygate as the Herald went to press on Wednesday.

In order for there to a vote of confidence in his leadership, 54 Conservatives MPs have to write to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, calling for one.

Mr Wright, a barrister and former cabinet minister, said on Monday that the scandal had done “lasting damage” to the party.

In a 2,000-word post on his constituency website he said: “I have, with regret, concluded that, for the good of this and future governments, the prime minister should resign.”

Mr Johnson has dismissed calls for him to go, saying it would not be “responsible right now given everything that’s going on”.