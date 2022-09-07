Nadhim Zahawi has been given the job of Equalities Minister in Liz Truss’ new cabinet.

The full official title is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities.

The appointment was announced late on Tuesday and has been greeted with some trepidation by LGBTQ+ groups who point to his leadership campaign where he advocated a tightening on trans rights.

In July he gave a speech on “protecting children from damaging and inappropriate nonsense being forced on them by radical activists”.

Nadhim Zahawi (57804885)

This was seen as a reference to LGBTQ+ advocates, and was compared to Margaret Thatcher’s notorious legislation which banned the “promotion” of homosexuality to children in schools.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster administers the estates and rents of the Duchy of Lancaster [a portfolio of land and property held in trust for The Queen and her successors] , and is a member of the Cabinet. After the Prime Minister, he is the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office.

Responsibilities include:

oversight of all Cabinet Office policy and appointments

oversight of the delivery of cross-cutting domestic and economic priorities

leading cross-government and public sector reform and efficiency, including digital and data reform

oversight of cross-government delivery of the policy and operational response to COVID-19

oversight of Cabinet Office responsibilities on National Security and resilience, including the Civil Contingencies Secretariat and Cyber Security

oversight of Cabinet Office work on science, technology, and innovation

oversight of cross-government work on veterans issues

oversight of constitutional advice

See Thurday's Herald for more news on Nadhim's new role.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi replaced as chancellor as Liz Truss forms new cabinet