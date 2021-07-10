ENGLAND's bid for Euro glory has been backed by Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi who said: "Come on lads, bring it on home!"

Mr Zahawi, aged 54, hopes 55 years of hurt will end tomorrow, Sunday, when England take on Italy in the eagerly anticipated UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley.

Nadhim at Wembley on Wednesday (49066601)

Speaking during a business visit to Alcester on Friday, Mr Zahawi said: "I was one of the fortunate ones to have a ticket to the semi-final against Denmark and being there was simply amazing. After the victory, England fans stayed in their seats singing, it felt like all of England was there. I won't be at the final but I will be watching the game with my family."

He praised the leadership of head coach Gareth Southgate and the England team.

"The boys will do what they do best. They have talent and belief and I am confident this time we can do it. Come on lads, bring it on home!"

Southgate's leadership was also praised by Gary Neville, the former England and Manchester United player, after Wednesday's victory, while commentating on the match for ITV. He also took advantage of the moment to take a swipe at Boris Johnson's leadership, saying: "The standard of leaders in this country the past couple of years has been poor, looking at that man [Southgate], he’s everything a leader should be, respectful, humble, he tells the truth."

All that aside, let's hope tomorrow's game is a victory for the England team and the country and not for political point scoring