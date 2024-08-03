Mystery solved… television crews filming Sister Boniface in Warwickshire town
Published: 13:00, 03 August 2024
THERE was speculation in Alcester at the weekend when TV crews were spotted filming near to the Greig Hall.
But early thoughts that another series of Shakespeare and Hathaway, which featured many scenes around the town, had been commissioned were soon quashed when the real reason was revealed.
It was, it seemed, the popular Sister Boniface of St Vincent Convent who was solving mysteries, and not Frank Shakespeare and Lou Hathaway.