Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Mystery solved… television crews filming Sister Boniface in Warwickshire town

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:00, 03 August 2024

THERE was speculation in Alcester at the weekend when TV crews were spotted filming near to the Greig Hall.

But early thoughts that another series of Shakespeare and Hathaway, which featured many scenes around the town, had been commissioned were soon quashed when the real reason was revealed.

It was, it seemed, the popular Sister Boniface of St Vincent Convent who was solving mysteries, and not Frank Shakespeare and Lou Hathaway.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE