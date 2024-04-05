Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Brown scum appeared on the Avon in Stratford district a week after Environment Agency damning report on sewage spills

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:53, 05 April 2024

THE appearance over the Easter weekend of brown scum on the River Avon, described as ‘looking like vomit’, could be taken as a biblical lesson: you sow what you reap, according to campaigners.

Last Wednesday a report by the Environment Agency (EA) revealed that a record-breaking amount of sewage was pumped into England’s rivers in 2023, see graphic.

Fisherman's car park. Photo: Friends of Lench Meadow.
Fisherman's car park. Photo: Friends of Lench Meadow.

Given the high number of spills into the Avon, it is perhaps not surprising that water-testers for environmental group SafeAvon found that in the Stratford area 93 per cent of nitrate readings and 57 per cent of phosphate readings have been ‘very high’; and 99 per cent of both have been at least ‘high’.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE