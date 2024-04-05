THE appearance over the Easter weekend of brown scum on the River Avon, described as ‘looking like vomit’, could be taken as a biblical lesson: you sow what you reap, according to campaigners.

Last Wednesday a report by the Environment Agency (EA) revealed that a record-breaking amount of sewage was pumped into England’s rivers in 2023, see graphic.

Fisherman's car park. Photo: Friends of Lench Meadow.

Given the high number of spills into the Avon, it is perhaps not surprising that water-testers for environmental group SafeAvon found that in the Stratford area 93 per cent of nitrate readings and 57 per cent of phosphate readings have been ‘very high’; and 99 per cent of both have been at least ‘high’.