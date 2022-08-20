Mystery petrol smell discovered at south Warwickshire river

MYSTERY surrounds a strange ‘pollution spill’ in Wellesbourne on the River Dene which makes a pleasant stroll in the fields smell more like a walk round a “petrol forecourt”.

Walkers and dog owners are now on alert and keeping a close eye on their pets to make they don’t jump into the river at a place known as White Bridge, about 100 metres from Bridge Street, Wellesbourne.

Pollution spill on River Dene in Wellesbourne. (58690529)

Peter Neville and his wife Sue walk this stretch of the river most days from St Peter’s Church to the White Bridge in Oak Tree Field. They spotted the pollution over a week ago.