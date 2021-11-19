Mysterious mounds of powder cause concern for Old Town residents

THE appearance of mounds of white powder in the streets of Old Town caused concern among Stratford residents on Tuesday (16th November), with some suspecting the piles were poison left to harm unsuspecting animals.

One of the mounds of white powder found in Old Town (53123670)

Residents raised concerns with the Herald following the appearance of the piles of white powder on Sanctus Street, Holtom Street and Broad Street.

The mounds were also reported to Stratford Safer Neighbourhood team.

However, the suspicious heaps of powder were confirmed to have in fact been plain flour left as route markers for a running group.

The Warwick Hash House Harriers, a social running group ‘for the unfit, slightly fit and nearly fit’ left the flour as route markers for their three-mile run that starts and ends at a pub.

The club’s grand master, Chris Hughes, said: “Our group was running in Stratford. We did explain the markings to passers-by while both setting and running the trail, but can confirm that we used harmless plain flour for our ‘hare and hounds’ style run.

“The Warwick Hash House Harriers would like to apologise for any concern that may have been caused.”

This is not the first time the club’s route markers have had residents concerned. In 2014 Warwick residents fearing for their cats’ safety, as well as thinking their homes were being singled out for burglary through a secret code.