A concert to raise crucial funds for a new charity that aims to provide residential support for people with addiction issues will be taking place in Stratford at the end of the week.

Street Arts Project, which works with local homeless people in Stratford, is holding the fundraising gig at the Bear Pit Theatre, Rother Street next Friday, 3rd March, for the Leamington-based New Chapters.

Street Arts Project musicians pictured with Doug Armstrong, centre, Wes Finch, Jack Blackman, Katherine Abbott and Spesh Maloney. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62549702)

New Chapters hopes to give much-needed and affordable long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation for people living around south Warwickshire.

Due to current limited local authority budgets, people needing help must travel out of area for specialist support and are only allocated a short detox period.

Doug Armstrong, co-founder of Street Arts Project, told the Herald that he had witnessed first-hand through the project’s own outreach work that addiction has to be dealt with first and foremost before people can get their lives back on track.

He said: “Unless you get people off the drugs and drink it’s extremely hard to try and get people on the straight and narrow, to get back into proper life. People who are homeless and have drink and drug problems also end up with mental health problems. It’s all connected.”

New Chapters needs to raise £120,000 to fund its first year of operation. Its founders are currently looking for a premises to operate its residential programme from.

Trustees have identified the urgent need for a local facility that offers a full detox programme, counselling, and residential recovery support for each client, for between two to three years.

Mr Armstrong is organising the concert with the support of many local musicians who have supported the Street Arts Project's weekly songwriting workshops for people with mental health problems.

The line-up features popular musicians Katherine Abbott, Wes Finch, Jack Blackman and The Beautiful Wreck, Mos Isley Bros featuring Jono Wright, Spesh Maloney and Tim Walker.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought on the door on a first come first serve basis or in advance at the RSC box office on 01789 333935.