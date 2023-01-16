REFUGEES in Stratford and south Warwickshire will be hitting the right notes with the help of a music programme.

Clare Thomas of Spark Youth Music, pictured with son and musician Sam. Photo: Mark Williamson

Spark Youth Music, led by mother-of-three Clare Thomas who lives in Bearley, is giving 11- to 18-year-olds who have been forced to leave their country to escape war or persecution a chance to learn an instrument for free, with the ultimate aim of performing a professional gig.

In addition to the weekly rehearsals at Bearley Village Hall which start on Wednesday, 18th January, the refugee band will write an original song, record it in a professional studio and then create a music video.