Bearley-based Spark Youth Music giving child refugees in Stratford and south Warwickshire the chance to form a band
Published: 16:00, 16 January 2023
REFUGEES in Stratford and south Warwickshire will be hitting the right notes with the help of a music programme.
Spark Youth Music, led by mother-of-three Clare Thomas who lives in Bearley, is giving 11- to 18-year-olds who have been forced to leave their country to escape war or persecution a chance to learn an instrument for free, with the ultimate aim of performing a professional gig.
In addition to the weekly rehearsals at Bearley Village Hall which start on Wednesday, 18th January, the refugee band will write an original song, record it in a professional studio and then create a music video.