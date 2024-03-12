A MUSICAL tribute has been written in memory of Jahawk Cooper, Stratford’s jester, who passed away last September aged 42.

Jahawk, who was known as Jay, was a familiar face around Stratford wearing his jester’s hat and often accompanied by his pet rabbit on Bancroft Gardens.

Musicians at Stratford Street Arts Project wrote the song in honour of Jay during one of their recent sessions which he had previously attended.

Jahawk Cooper

Doug Armstrong of Street Arts said: “It’s a ballad style song which deals with the misunderstanding and problems Jay faced. He was known as a jester but had a serious side too. He joined us at Street Arts for a coffee and a talk and we wanted to write a tribute to him for his family. Somebody started strumming and we started singing and a local musician, Wes Finch, took the recording home and tidied it up. We’ve just called it our tribute to Jayhawk.”

“He was a one off for sure,” said Jackie Lines also of Street Arts. “He was well-known in Stratford. He juggled, played guitar, was really intelligent and creative and much loved by many.”

Jay died on 15th September at Warwick Hospital after battling alcohol addiction and suffering problems with his liver.

Listen to Jay’s song at https://streetartsproject.org.uk/wp/posts/

The Street Arts Project hosts The Last Waltz – Saturday 30th March -United Reform Church a concert of songs by The Band performed by Wldflwrs, tickets £5.