Music of legendary French singer Édith Piaf to be brought to life with Stratford concert

LEGENDARY French songstress Edith Piaf takes the stage once again in a Stratford performance not to be missed this weekend.

Piaf is of course only there in spirit – the singer died after a tumultuous life in 1963, aged 47.

The Music and Story of Edith Piaf will be performed at the Embankment club on the Rec by the Stratford Festival Orchestra on Sunday (3rd August) at 6pm.

Musical direction comes from Simon Kemp who is also on conducting duties, while Sarah Bishop lends vocals.

Simon says despite the language barrier, he’s been a lifelong Piaf fan from a young age. “I couldn’t speak French, but there was something about the music,” he told Herald Arts. “There’s a weird quality where her songs are heroic but also vulnerable. Despite all of her struggles, her music is optimistic.”

Born in 1915 and raised in the Paris ghettos, Piaf started singing and touring with her acrobatic street performer father. She was abandoned by her mother, and raised in a brothel when her father served in the war. She began performing in clubs and gave birth at 17, but the child died two years later from meningitis.

Singer Sarah Bishop and musical director Simon Kemp rehearse ahead of the 3rd August show at the Embankment on the Rec. Photo: Mark Williamson

Despite phenomenal success with signature tunes such as La Vie En Rose (‘Life in pink’), Piaf suffered from drug and alcohol addiction.

Sunday’s show will include plenty of Piaf songs, but also moments in between where Simon or singer Sarah will talk about Piaf’s life.

“It’s nice to let the audiences into that world with the storytelling and background, instead of just playing the songs back to back and then the audience clap,” said Simon. “You’ll come away listening to some fantastic music, but also understanding some life and times that she grew up in. This makes the music kick, it’s like putting salt in food.”

Sarah says it’s a privilege to give voice to Piaf: “It is a real honour to be singing these iconic songs and I just hope that I can deliver something that is true to the Piaf spirit. She was tiny, about four foot eight, yet she had this amazing voice.”

When not performing Sarah, from Leamington, is a BBC journalist. She says she was late to Piaf, but that it had been a journey of discovery.

Sarah Bishop and Simon Kemp will be staging The Music and Story of Edith Piaf at The Embankment this Sunday, 3rd August. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Simon has been a big fan of Edith’s music for a long time, whereas I wasn’t. I just thought she was very melodramatic and I didn’t know much about her, except for some of her more popular songs,” she explained.

“I hope the audience feel like they have seen a good show, but I also want them also to have more of an understanding of her background and the hardship she experienced.”

Tickets for The Music and Story of Edith Piaf cost £10 and can be bought via the Ticket Tailor website: https://shorturl.at/1TdmX