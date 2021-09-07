Around 300 modern and classic trucks will descend on Gaydon later this coming weekend as the British Motor Museum hosts its Retro Truck Show.

The event, now in its eleventh year, will take place on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th September, giving visitors the chance to see an array of powerful trucks from some of the top manufacturers including Volvo, Scania, DAF, Foden and ERF trucks.

The Retro Truck Show is one of the Museum’s most popular events and features some of the best modern trucks produced between 1971 and 2001, making for a nostalgic and family friendly show.

Trucks that fall into the age category of 1971 to 2001 are welcome to attend and the cost is just £20. There are no trophies or judging, just the opportunity for truck fans to get together and admire the displays. There will also be an Indoor Model Show and Camping is available on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Lee Herbert, Show Organiser said “The Retro Truck Show is a fantastic show making great use of our outdoor event space and a superb weekend for owners, drivers, enthusiasts and the public. With a laid back and relaxed atmosphere, it sets it aside from other truck shows. Seeing trucks from four different decades is an amazing spectacle to see and we look forward to the show next month”.

For more information about tickets visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/retro-truck-show or call 01926 641188