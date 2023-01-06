Murder arrest after woman in her 80s dies from head injuries in Chipping Campden

A MURDER investigation has been launched in Chipping Campden following the death of a woman in her 80s.

Gloucestershire Police said a man, aged 45, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in custody.

Chipping Campden High Street on Friday (6th January). Photo: Mark Williamson. (61717250)

Officers were called to High Street, Chipping Campden, at around 12.30am today (Friday) where a woman in her 80s was found with head injuries. She later died from her wounds.

Those involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and officers said they were not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.

The next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

The force said its major crime investigation team was in the early stages of an investigation and officers were appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with police.

Call Gloucestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 8 of 6th January or go online at www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report