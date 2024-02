Murder accused ‘boasted of knocking out’ Stratford footballer Cody Fisher, court told

ONE of three men accused of murdering Cody Fisher made a phone call in which he boasted about knocking out the Stratford Town footballer and another man, a court has heard.

Jurors were told Remy Gordon, who is alleged to have taken “awful revenge” on Mr Fisher on Boxing Day 2022 after being bumped into at a different venue two days previously, said he had “wrapped up” the 23-year-old.

Gordon, 23, is standing trial alongside Kami Carpenter, 22, and 19-year-old Reegan Anderson, who all deny murdering Mr Fisher, who was stabbed in the chest on the dancefloor at Crane nightclub in Digbeth.

Giving evidence in the third week of a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, a close friend of Mr Fisher, Sam Newey, said Gordon rang him shortly after his friend and another man were attacked at 11.40pm.

A court artist sketch of Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Mr Newey also told how he had tried to persuade Mr Fisher, who was a PE coach at St Gregory’s School, Stratford, to leave the Crane, after seeing Gordon and several others wearing ski masks and balaclavas around four hours before the stabbing.

Asked why he had urged Mr Fisher to leave the club, Mr Newey, who knew of Gordon after meeting him at a pub around six months earlier, told the jury: “My concern was that we were going to be outnumbered and obviously potentially get hurt.”

Telling jurors he had shaken hands with Gordon and spoken to him after arriving at the nightclub, Mr Newey said: “He said ‘is your boy Cody here?’ and I said ‘no, he’s not’.”

Mr Newey said his concern was heightened further when he saw Gordon, who had claimed he was pushed in the back during the previous incident, with a group of his friends around 15 metres away at about 7.30-8pm.

“Remy had got a ski mask on, just below his eyes,” Mr Newey said. “He was staring directly at us. I was concerned for Cody mostly. Obviously when you see balaclavas and ski masks you obviously instantly think… bad intentions.”

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address, further deny a charge of affray relating to an alleged attack on Dan Vann, a close friend of Mr Fisher, and a fellow Stratford Town football player.

Cody Fisher. Photo: STFC

The court heard Mr Newey left the club at around 11pm on Boxing Day and travelled to his ex-girlfriend’s address, where he later received an Instagram message from Gordon, which read “You deffo going to have to send your number now”.

After Mr Newey sent Gordon his number, the court heard, Gordon rang him, apparently from a car.

Asked to describe what Gordon said during the nine-minute call, Mr Newey told jurors: “Literally instantly, the first thing he said was ‘I am not going lie, I have just banged both your boys out’.

“He said ‘I tried to chat to Cody but he got cheeky with me’.

“I replied ‘what do you mean?’ He said ‘I just wrapped up Cody and wrapped up Dan, knocked em both clean out’. He said that they were both in an ambulance and that ambulances were there. He said that they are not awake.”

The court heard Mr Newey found out after the phone call that Mr Fisher, from Studley, had died.

Cody Fisher died after being stabbed in Crane nightclub. Photo: Phil Barnett/PA

During questioning from defence barrister Trevor Burke KC, Mr Newey agreed with the suggestion Gordon was essentially boasting that he had knocked out two of his friends in a fist fight.

Mr Newey denied that he had spoken with Gordon about the DJ who was performing at the Crane.

The trial continues.